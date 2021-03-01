Irina Shayk’s Slip Dress, Trench Coat & Knee-High Boots Are Peak Model-Off-Duty Style

Irina Shayk stepped out in Italy during Milan Fashion Week in an outfit that epitomizes model-off-duty trends.

The supermodel herself headed out and about today in a classic black slip dress layered with an oversize trench coat and semi-sheer tights. The timeless trench coat returns every cold-weather season to the celebrity fashion scene, offering up continuously en vogue appeal that never goes out of style.

As for accessories, Shayk also included a sleek black headscarf. Headscarves are about to be everywhere this season amidst a revitalization of early 2000s trends. Spotted decades ago on the likes of Hilary Duff, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez and Christina Aguilera, bandanas and tied-up hair scarves offer the perfect solution to a bad day while still staying en vogue this spring.

To continue the on-trend appeal of her look, Shayk herself finished off the outfit in patent leather knee-high boots. The standout square-toe design came set atop a sturdy block heel with a sheeny finish and a gold buckled seal.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots have quickly become the must-have boot silhouette this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major stars. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

As for Irina Shayk herself, the bold look today is just one of the many on-trend combinations that she stays on top of with her off-duty and in-show style. Throughout her career, the Russian model has served as the face of campaigns and runways for major fashion powerhouses like Burberry, Moschino, Versace and more. When she isn’t working, her go-to footwear brands include everything from Dr. Martens, of course, and Nike to Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman.

