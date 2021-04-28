Irina Shayk Goes ‘Clueless’ in a Checkered Blazer, Pleated Skirt & Knee-High Combat Boots

Irina Shayk channeled a classic movie for her outfit of the day, taking her daughter to school in bold fashion.

The Russian model stepped out in New York this morning rocking a checkered purple and yellow blazer matched to a coordinating pleated plaid skirt. Layered over a black bodysuit, the set draws similarities to that of Alicia Silverstone’s character Cher in the hit 1995 film, “Clueless.”

Irina Shayk takes her daughter to school in New York, April 28. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Splash News

A closer view of Irina Shayk’s boots. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Splash News

To give the outfit a touch of her signature edge, though, Shayk herself decided to lace up on-trend combat boots. The knee-high pair featured smooth leather uppers and a lugged outsole.

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada along with Bottega Veneta, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an grungy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Gwen Stefani, Eva Longoria and more major stars.

As for Irina Shayk herself, the bold look today is just one of the many on-trend combinations that she stays on top of with her off-duty and in-show style. Throughout her career, the top model has served as the face of campaigns and runways for major fashion powerhouses like Burberry, Moschino, Versace and more. When she isn’t working, her go-to footwear brands include everything from Dr. Martens, of course, and Nike to Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman.

