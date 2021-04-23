×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Irina Shayk Looks Like a Work of Art in Renaissance-Themed Double Denim & Edgy Rain Boots

By Alexa Hempel
Alexa Hempel

Alexa Hempel

More Stories By Alexa

View All
Screen-Shot-2021-04-23-at-3.30.11-PM
February 2020
February 2020
February 2020
January 2020
View Gallery 22 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Irina Shayk’s street style has proven yet again to be equal parts casual as it is chic. The top model strutted down the streets of New York City sporting a matching denim co-ord and strappy patent rain boots. Her renaissance-themed set complemented her black bag, gold jewelry and rounded sunglasses.

Model Irina Shayk is seen in a colorful outfit in New York CityPictured: Irina ShaykRef: SPL5223182 230421 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com
Model Irina Shayk is seen in a colorful outfit in New York CityPictured: Irina ShaykRef: SPL5223182 230421 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

While the working mother found time to run errands, her choice in footwear did not disappoint. The platform-soled boots gave Shayk an elevated appearance while the buckles played up her edginess.

A closer look at Irina’s boots

Replicate her look by shopping the styles below.

Hunter Boots
CREDIT: Hunter

Buy Now: Hunter Waterproof Chelsea Boot, $135

ugg Women's Sienna Mid Calf Rain Boots
CREDIT: UGG

Buy Now: Ugg Sienna Mid Calf Rain Boots, $70

Vionic Lani Boots
CREDIT: DSW

Buy Now: Vionic Lani Boots, $160

Click through the gallery to see more of Irina Shayk’s best street style looks.

Asian young business women working with Sponsored By Unilever Prestige

Apply Now for Unilever Prestige Grant Initiative

WWD and Unilever Prestige present a pioneering grant initiative designed to showcase the next generation of business leaders and entrepreneurs.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad