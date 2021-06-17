Irina Shayk’s Mesh Corset, Low-Rise Jeans & Combat Boots Look Straight Out of the 1990s

Irina Shayk tapped into this season’s biggest trends — but surprisingly, we’ve seen them before.

The model recreated an outfit straight out of the 1990s yesterday as she ran errands across New York. The ensemble featured a fitted black corset tucked into baggy low-rise jeans, two major trends from decades past. The fit of the corset, too, even left room for a bit of exposed skin around the hips, tapping into the disputed retro-chic “whale tail” phenomenon.

Shayk’s own top comes courtesy of Am You Am I and retails for $295 on the brand’s website.

Irina Shayk steps out and about in New York, June 16. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

A closer view of Irina Shayk’s boots. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

To continue the edgy ’90s appeal of her look, the Russian model then broke out a set of chunky combat boots. The lugged pair from Both Gao highlights both patent leather and contrasting nylon layering with a rigged rubber sole. Typically retailing for $642, you can find Shayk’s boots currently on sale for $514 at Farfetch.

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada along with Bottega Veneta, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal. You’ll find the designs on top fashion figures including Ciara, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and more.

As for Irina Shayk herself, the bold look today is just one of the many on-trend combinations that she stays on top of with her off-duty and in-show style. Throughout her career, the top model has served as the face of campaigns and runways for major fashion powerhouses like Burberry, Moschino, Versace and more. When she isn’t working, her go-to footwear brands include everything from Dr. Martens, of course, and Nike to Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman.

Try out the combat boot trend for yourself in these lifted pairs.

