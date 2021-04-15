Irina Shayk Shows Off Her Stripes in a Blazer, Classic Leggings & the Wildest Zebra Boots

Irina Shayk showed off her stripes as she took her daughter to school this week in bold fashion.

The supermodel walked alongside her 4-year-old daughter Lea, whom she shares with actor Bradley Cooper, yesterday as the mother-daughter duo explored Manhattan. For the outing, Shayk demonstrated her chic model-off-duty taste in an oversize blazer matched to a classic white tee and relaxed black leggings.

Irina Shayk takes her daughter Lea for a walk in New York, April 14. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

A closer view of Irina Shayk’s boots. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

To give the outfit an unexpected pop of pattern, Shayk then slipped on the wildest set of boots. The knee-high set came coated in a black and white zebra-style print all set atop a pointed toe and a kitten heel. The design bears resemblance to an over $1,500 pair from Magda Butrym, available on MyTheresa.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Irina Shayk takes her daughter Lea for a walk in New York, April 14. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Irina Shayk’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

As for Irina Shayk herself, the bold look yesterday is just one of the many on-trend combinations that she stays on top of with her off-duty and in-show style. Throughout her career, the top model has served as the face of campaigns and runways for major fashion powerhouses like Burberry, Moschino, Versace and more. When she isn’t working, her go-to footwear brands include everything from Dr. Martens, of course, and Nike to Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman.

