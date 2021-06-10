Irina Shayk Jets Off in Comfy Sweats & Classic Sneakers for Kanye West’s Birthday

Irina Shayk and Kanye West made a surprise appearance together as they returned home from their reported trip to Provence, France, for West’s 44th birthday.

The duo was seen boarding a private jet in New Jersey on Wednesday, each in comfortable attire for the flight. Shayk herself opted for monochrome styling in a white crewneck sweatshirt and coordinating sweatpants with glowing white sneakers to match.

Irina Shayk and Kanye West touchdown at New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport after reportedly jetting back from Provence, France, where they spent West’s 44th birthday, June 9. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Irina Shayk’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Shayk appeared to top off her off-duty ensemble with everyone’s go-to sneakers from Nike. The brand’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for Gen-Z and above; from “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to TikTok star Addison Rae, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

Compared with the model’s own previous shoe choices, the Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers are one of the model’s more affordable picks, retailing for just $90 at Nike.com.

Irina Shayk and Kanye West touchdown at New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport after reportedly jetting back from Provence, France, where they spent West’s 44th birthday, June 9. CREDIT: Splash News

West himself stayed cozy as well in a blue hoodie, track pants and a pair of blue-trimmed sneakers. The style bears resemblance to his own Adidas Yeezy Desert “Taupe Blue” boots, a chunky high-top pair that resells for upwards of $330 to $1,010 at Farfetch.

Irina Shayk and Kanye West touchdown at New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport after reportedly jetting back from Provence, France, where they spent West’s 44th birthday, June 9. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Kanye West’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

As for Irina Shayk herself, the bold look today is just one of the many on-trend combinations that she stays on top of with her off-duty and in-show style. Throughout her career, the top model has served as the face of campaigns and runways for major fashion powerhouses like Burberry, Moschino, Versace and more. When she isn’t working, her go-to footwear brands include everything from Dr. Martens, of course, and Nike to Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman.

Click through the gallery for more of Irina Shayk’s boldest looks over the years.