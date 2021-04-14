Irina Shayk Brings Back the 2000s Slip Dress & Spring’s Favorite Loafers for Victoria’s Secret

Irina Shayk turned her retro-chic slip dress into an elevated look this week for her latest photo shoot.

Posing for Victoria’s Secret during a session out in New York on Tuesday, the Russian model‘s look highlighted a bright pink silk slip dress under a beige trench coat. Slip dresses, like low-rise bottoms and soft cardigans, are returning to the fashion scene amongst a mix of late 1990s and early 2000s trends, favorited by Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen, Bella Hadid and more.

Irina Shayk poses for a photo shoot for Victoria’s Secret in New York, April 13. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

A closer view of Irina Shayk’s loafers. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

Layered over scrunchy socks, the finishing touch for Shayk’s look came in the form of lug-sole loafers. The pair included sleek patent leather uppers with a horse-bit detail across the top, all set with a stacked block heel.

From Prada, Chanel, Dr. Martens and more, loafers are experiencing a comeback on the celeb style scene this season. The silhouette offers an elevated balancing point between a ballet flat, a combat boot or a slip-on sneaker with their versatility and more polished appeal. Stars like Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and even first lady Jill Biden have frequented their own choice of loafers in the past few weeks alone.

Irina Shayk poses for a photo shoot for Victoria’s Secret in New York, April 13. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Irina Shayk’s loafers. CREDIT: MEGA

As for Irina Shayk herself, the bold look yesterday is just one of the many on-trend combinations that she stays on top of with her off-duty and in-show style. Throughout her career, the top model has served as the face of campaigns and runways for major fashion powerhouses like Burberry, Moschino, Versace and more. When she isn’t working, her go-to footwear brands include everything from Dr. Martens, of course, and Nike to Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman.

Click through the gallery to find more of Irina Shayk’s boldest street style looks over the years.