Irina Shayk Is More Daring Than Ever in a Neon Bikini & Unexpected Leather Thigh-High Boots

Irina Shayk took Ibiza by storm this weekend.

Vacationing on the Spanish island, the model went bigger and bolder than ever by the pool in a neon green bikini complete with high-hip bottoms. The real kicker of the outfit, though, came with Shayk’s unexpected choice of footwear from Burberry.

The model broke out a set of thigh-high leather boots from the British luxury house, featuring a slouchy fit with slick uppers and cutout handles across the shaft. Set atop a 4.25-inch block heel, the brand’s Alto silhouette retails for an impressive $2,590 at Nordstrom.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Burberry Alto thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The outfit this weekend wasn’t Shayk’s first time matching her own tall boots to a bikini, either. In June, the Russian star served as the model for her own collaboration of footwear with designer Tamara Mellon, taking the shoes to the beach in bold fashion. As seen on Instagram, Shayk opting for a daring combination of just a glowing white bikini bottom and her new slouchy boots.

The Irina Shayk x Tamara Mellon Escape boots feature soft leather uppers atop a chunky lugged outsole, making them a chic yet unconventional pick for the sandy shore. Fans of the silhouette can shop the design for $895 at TamaraMellon.com.

As for Irina Shayk herself, the bold look this week is just one of the many on-trend combinations that she stays on top of with her off-duty and in-show style. Throughout her career, the top model has served as the face of campaigns and runways for major fashion powerhouses like Moschino, Versace and more. When she isn’t working, her go-to footwear brands include everything from Dr. Martens, of course, and Nike to Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman.

