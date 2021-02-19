Holly Madison’s Mini Skirt, Graphic Tee & Platform Lace Boots Are a Bold Choice for a Hike

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Holly Madison took advantage of the warm weather in Los Angeles this week as she went on a hike in an unconventional outfit.

The “Holly’s World” alumna ventured out to Griffith Park with a friend for an outdoor excursion on Thursday, exploring the scenic area in an edgy look. The ensemble tucked a graphic T-shirt into a black pleated mini skirt with a leather jacket and a flannel shirt in tow, too.

Holly Madison wears an unexpected outfit for a hike in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Feb. 18. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

A closer view of Holly Madison’s daring boots. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

As for footwear, Madison tapped into one of footwear’s biggest trends for the season: combat boots. The model’s pair, in particular, came set atop a lifted, lugged platform with a matching block heel for a balance that appeared to measure close to 5 inches in height. The silhouette came finished with a lace-up closure and a lace-trimmed lining.

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a dew other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada along with Bottega Veneta and Dr. Martens, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Gwen Stefani and more major stars.

Throughout her career, Madison has stuck to her ever-bold style when it comes to both footwear and apparel. Whether she’s in Converse sneakers with knee-high socks or architectural Charlotte Olympia sandals, the “Girls Next Door” star never shies away from a standout fashion choice.

