Heidi Klum Takes the Thong Sandal Trend Abroad in a Rainbow Spaghetti Strap Dress

Heidi Klum continued her explorations of Italy this weekend in trending style.

The model joined her husband, friends and family during her abroad travels on Sunday, showing off her chic attire on Instagram. As she sipped on a passion fruit martini, Klum posed in a chevron-printed sundress complete with spaghetti straps and rainbow coloring.

The outfit came complete with casual-chic thong-toe sandals featuring tan uppers and a flat base.

Thong-toe footwear also returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of its biggest trends and is sticking around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with the aforementioned ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion. Stars like Kendall Jenner along with Meryl Streep, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez amongst other major names are continuing to support the trend in even cooler temperatures.

Klum herself is a fan of the silhouette and modeled a similar pair in March as she returned to set for the upcoming season of “America’s Got Talent.” Filming in Los Angeles, the series’ judge arrived on the scene in the silkiest pinstripe suit. The pink number, which came layered over a bright orange tee, blended together two of spring’s biggest trends: suiting up and dressing down.

Heidi Klum arrives on set for ‘America’s Got Talent’ in Los Angeles, March 30. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

2021 has been a major year for Heidi Klum already; she is currently serving as a judge on her NBC talent series as well as the co-host of the second season of her Amazon Prime’s series, “Making the Cut,” alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. Klum herself also has served as the host and executive producer of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” since 2006.

Before her TV stardom, the German-American figure kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to embellished Birkenstock “ugly” sandals as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Gigi Sandals, $70 (was $80).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: Sun + Stone Kristi Sandals, $36.

Click through the gallery for more of Heidi Klum’s bold style over the years.