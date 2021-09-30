×
Heidi Klum Makes a Case for Dressed-Down Style in a Hoodie, Sweats & the Chunkiest Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
More Stories By Claudia

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Heidi Klum proved the power of comfort this week as she headed furniture shopping with her husband Tom Kaulitz.

Stopping by a local store in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday, the supermodel opted for relaxed attire with a monochrome appeal. The ensemble layered a zip-up beige hoodie with coordinating sweatpants and a classic white tee underneath. To give the outfit a pop of color, Klum also included reflective yellow shades and a red crossbody bag.

heidi klum, sweatpants, sweatshirt, hoodie, sneakers, chunky sneakers, sunglasses, red purse, la, beverly hills, tom kaulitz, shopping
Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz head furniture shopping while out and about, Beverly Hills, Calif., Sept. 29.
CREDIT: London Entertainment/Splash News

On her feet, the “America’s Got Talent” judge boosted her frame in the chunkiest white sneakers. The platform pair included a lugged outsole and white uppers, accented by rose gold buckles across the laces.

Chunky sneakers are a consistent sight amongst celebrity style trends as perpetuated by brands like Prada, Naked Wolfe, Ash and Balenciaga. Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Lopez and Simone Biles are amongst the many major names who favor lifted sneakers over flatter silhouettes.

2021 has been a major year for Klum herself already; she is currently serving as a judge on her NBC talent series as well as the co-host of the second season of her Amazon Prime’s series, “Making the Cut,” alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. Klum herself also has served as the host and executive producer of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” since 2006.

Before her TV stardom, the German-American star kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to embellished sandals as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers.

Elevate your off-duty style in these chunky sneakers inspired by Heidi Klum.

chunky sneakers, white sneakers, ash
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Ash Free Sneakers, $325.

chunky sneakers, white sneakers, nike
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Ryz 365 2, $85.

chunky sneakers, white sneakers, madden girl, target
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: Madden Girl Shadoww Sneakers, $70.

Click through the gallery for more of Heidi Klum’s bold style over the years.

