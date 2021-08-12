Heidi Klum Takes the Stage in a Strapless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit With Studded Pumps

Heidi Klum continued her steak of bold style on the set of “America’s Got Talent.”

The model brought the heat last night in a strapless jumpsuit from Moschino, complete with a ruffled neckline, thick banded belt and wide flare legs. The elongated hem of the pants hid a sleek set of pointed-toe pumps underneath. Set with patent black uppers, the heels measured at least 4 inches in height and also came equipped with a series of silver studs.

On Tuesday night, Klum rought high fashion once more to the live shows of the hit talent competition, “America’s Got Talent.”

The model, who serves as one of the judges for the series, went bold for last night’s episode in a strapless feather-coated dress; the coral number also featured a cinched satin waistband, bearing resemblance to designs from Jenny Packham and Ralph & Russo.

2021 has been a major year for Klum herself already; she is currently serving as a judge on her NBC talent series as well as the co-host of the second season of her Amazon Prime’s series, “Making the Cut,” alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. Klum herself also has served as the host and executive producer of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” since 2006.

Before her TV stardom, the German-American figure kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to embellished sandals as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers.

