Heidi Klum Gives Her Patchwork Shirt Dress a Sweet Edge in Floral Combat Boots

By Claudia Miller
Heidi Klum took her stylish off-duty attire out for a coffee run this week.

Grabbing a cool drink on Wednesday, the “Making the Cut” star stepped out and about in Los Angeles in a unique patchwork dress. The shirt-style design featured a button-up silhouette with a collared finish and a blend of different patterns and fabrics.

heidi klum, dress, shirt dress, boots, combat boots, r13, pink, floral, la
Heidi Klum steps out and about in Los Angeles, April 28.
CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA
heidi klum, dress, shirt dress, boots, combat boots, r13, pink, floral, la
A closer view of Heidi Klum’s combat boots.
CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Ready for spring, Klum then completed her look in lace-up pink floral combat boots. The chunky style came set atop a 1.5-inch platform outsole and retails for $1,446 at Farfetch.

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada along with Bottega Veneta, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with a grungy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Gwen Stefani, Eva Longoria and more major stars.

2020 was a major year for Heidi Klum; she completed her bout serving as a judge on her NBC talent series as well as the co-host of Amazon Prime’s series “Making the Cut” alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. She also has served as the host and executive producer of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” since 2006.

Before her TV stardom, Klum kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to embellished Birkenstock “ugly” sandals as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers.

Check out the gallery to find more of Heidi Klum’s sleek shoe style over the years.

