Heidi Klum Edges Up in a Lace Romper, Frilly Blazer & Height-Boosting Booties

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Heidi Klum found the perfect glam edge for Tracey Cunningham’s “True Color” book launch party last night in Los Angeles.

Supporting the haircare artist, Klum arrived on the yellow carpet in all-black attire. The model opted for a mini, lace-paneled romper to start the look off, layering it under a coordinating blazer with similar sheer fabric across the sleeves. To elevate the look further, Klum slipped on a pair of patent leather booties set atop a towering heel and lifted platform base.

Earlier this week, the supermodel channeled “Cats” for Halloween this year, breaking out a plunging bodysuit for the occasion. The black lace-up piece featured a furry waistline and a coordinating tail as well as a fuzzy-eared hood. Klum completed her look with fishnet gloves and tights, all tucked into black furry boots. To give the costume a real edge, the media personality also donned a bright red wig and full face paint.

2021 has been a major year for Klum herself already; she is currently serving as a judge on her NBC talent series as well as the co-host of the second season of her Amazon Prime’s series, “Making the Cut,” alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. Klum herself also has served as the host and executive producer of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” since 2006.

Before her TV stardom, the German-American personality kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to embellished sandals as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers.

Recreate Heidi Klum’s statement style in these similar black boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: L’Autre Chose Platform-Sole Boots, $411.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Madden Girl Autumn Platform Boots, $70.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Cool Planet by Steve Madden Lilyy Boots, $99.

Check out the gallery for more of Heidi Klum’s red carpet style evolution.