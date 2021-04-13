Heidi Klum Tackles the Monochrome Trend in an All-White Boilersuit & Glowing Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum surfaced one of spring’s biggest styling trends for her latest on-set arrival look at “America’s Got Talent.”

Hitting the studio in bold fashion, the talent series judge glowed in all-white attire from her sunglasses to her chic footwear. The main feature of the outfit came in the form of a loose-fitting boiler suit complete with cargo pockets, a belted waist and a button-up closure.

Heidi Klum steps out in all white as she heads to the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, April 12. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

A closer view of Heidi Klum’s boots. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

To elevate the look further, Klum zipped up a set of glowing white boots. The style hit just above the ankle and featured sleek white uppers, all set atop a pointed toe and a cone-shaped heel. A staple in the media personality’s closet, white booties provide an effortlessly chic touch to any ensemble with a brightening effect when compared to darker colorways.

Heidi Klum steps out in all white as she heads to the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, April 12. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

A closer view of Heidi Klum’s boots. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

Klum wore the same white boots on Sunday as she arrive once more to film the talent competition. The model joined her costars to film the latest episode in the boldest blazer to kick off her look. The neon green number came layered over a white ribbed bodysuit and straight-leg jeans.

Heidi Klum arrives on set for “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, April 11. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

2020 was a major year for Heidi Klum; the media personality completed her bout serving as a judge on her NBC talent series as well as the co-host of Amazon Prime’s series “Making the Cut” alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. She also has served as the host and executive producer of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” since 2006.

Before her TV stardom, Klum kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to embellished Birkenstock “ugly” sandals as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers. Give your outfit a glowing upgrade in white boots inspired by Heidi Klum. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Buy Now: Schutz Bette Boots, $148.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Marc Fisher LTD Ulani Boots, $189.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Samira Boots, $108 (was $180).