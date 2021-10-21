Heidi Klum Teases Her Next Legendary Halloween Costume With a Back-From-the-Dead Twist

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Heidi Klum may be known for a whole list of accomplishments but her wild Halloween costumes have to be fan favorites.

The model, who throws an annual epic Halloween party, teased this year’s theme on her Instagram today with a morbid twist. In the clip, Klum can be seen rising back from the dead in a zombie-inspired costume complete with rotten eyes and teeth but with her signature blonde locks still intact. The ensemble also included a tank top, light-wash jeans and surprisingly chic pointed-toe pumps.

Earlier this month, the television personality teased her upcoming event as she posed atop two tombstones — one for her and one for husband Tom Kaulitz — as she modeled a blood-coated white bridal gown. The graves read, “Heidi Klum Halloween Meant Her Doom,” and “Tom Kaulitz RIP.”

In addition to her shredded dress, Klum also wore a white wedding-style shoe in a strappy sandal; the open-toe design came balanced atop a stacked pearl heel, bearing resemblance to Sophia Webster’s $595 Rosalind silhouette.

2021 has been a major year for Klum herself already; she is currently serving as a judge on her NBC talent series as well as the co-host of the second season of her Amazon Prime’s series, “Making the Cut,” alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. Klum herself also has served as the host and executive producer of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” since 2006.

Before her TV stardom, the German-American star kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to embellished sandals as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers.

