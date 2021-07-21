Heidi Klum Pulls Off One of Fashion’s Most Disputed Trends in a Jean Blazer & Denim Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum pulled off one of fashion’s most disputed trends this week on the set of “America’s Got Talent.”

The model joined her fellow judges as they decided who will make it through to the live shows on this week’s episode. For the shot, Klum opted for head-to-toe denim, creating a Canadian tuxedo with her Tom Ford blazer and patchwork wide-leg jeans.

The denim-on-denim style is considered a Canadian tuxedo in the fashion realm; the legend of the look originated in the 1950s when American musician Bing Crosby chose an all-jean Levi’s outfit instead of a suit at his hotel in Vancouver. Levi’s then coined the term along with a custom denim tuxedo for Crosby, according to the CR Fashion Book. Fashion fans nowadays have mixed opinions on the styling hack, though, with some supporting the bold streamlined appeal and others questioning its necessity.

Heidi Klum on the set of “America’s Got Talent,” July 19. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

(L-R) Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum on the set of “America’s Got Talent,” July 19. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

To complete her own take on the all-denim trend, Klum herself continued the choice of fabric when it came to footwear. She opted for pointed-toe pumps with a rounded vamp and stiltto heel; Tom Ford offers a similar pair for $1,190 at Bergdorf Goodman.

(L-R) Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell on the set of “America’s Got Talent,” July 19. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

2021 has been a major year for Heidi Klum already; she is currently serving as a judge on her NBC talent series as well as the co-host of the second season of her Amazon Prime’s series, “Making the Cut,” alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. Klum herself also has served as the host and executive producer of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” since 2006.

Before her TV stardom, the German-American figure kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to embellished Birkenstock “ugly” sandals as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers.

