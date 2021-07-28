Heidi Klum Gives the ‘Ugly’ Sandal Trend a Thong-Toe Twist in a Chic Tropical Dress

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum found a way to combine two of summer’s biggest footwear trends with ease this week.

The model, who is currently visiting Italy with family and friends, took to Instagram today to show off her latest travel outfit of the day. The ensemble highlighted a floral-print dress complete with a collared neckline and cinched waist, contrasted by reflective sunglasses.

On her feet, Klum tapped one of her longtime go-to brands in a twist on “ugly” sandals.

Typically considered “ugly” in the world of fashion, the new appreciation for comfortable sandal styles comes with an increased desire for ease of wear and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment — and for 2021, too, it appears the shoes are here to stay. Brands like Teva and Birkenstock are at the forefront of the trend while celebs including Britney Spears, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sofia Richie can oftentimes be spotted in the silhouettes.

Klum’s own choice also tapped the thong-toe trend that is making a comeback from the 1990s. Courtesy of Birkenstock, the Gizeh silhouette highlights an anatomically correct cork footbed for ultimate comfort as well as thickened leather-like straps. Similar colorways to Klum’s pick retail for $100 at Zappos.

2021 has been a major year for Heidi Klum already; she is currently serving as a judge on her NBC talent series as well as the co-host of the second season of her Amazon Prime’s series, “Making the Cut,” alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. Klum herself also has served as the host and executive producer of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” since 2006.

Before her TV stardom, the German-American figure kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to embellished sandals as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers.

