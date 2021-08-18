Heidi Klum Goes Bigger & Bolder in a Lace Bustier, Mix Print Pants & Peep-Toe Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Heidi Klum found a way to incorporate practically every major print into her latest look and she did so with flair.

The model took her seat on the judge’s panel in a full Dolce & Gabbana look for last night’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.” The ensemble featured a perfectly mismatched lace bustier top, a silky floral robe and high-rise pants coated in stripes of florals, cheetah print and baroque patterns.

Heidi Klum on the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, Aug. 17. CREDIT: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

When it came down to footwear, Klum made sure not to pull any attention away from her attire by instead slipping on a subtle set of black heels. The pointed pumps featured a peep-toe silhouette with a lifted stiletto heel for a glam finishing touch.

Heidi Klum on the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, Aug. 17. CREDIT: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

A closer view of Heidi Klum’s heels.

2021 has been a major year for Klum herself already; she is currently serving as a judge on her NBC talent series as well as the co-host of the second season of her Amazon Prime’s series, “Making the Cut,” alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. Klum herself also has served as the host and executive producer of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” since 2006.

Before her TV stardom, the German-American figure kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to embellished sandals as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers.

