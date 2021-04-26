Heidi Klum Channels the ’80s in an Ultra Cropped Sweatshirt, Slick Leather Pants & the Sleekest Heels

Heidi Klum brought the 1980s to the set of “America’s Got Talent” this weekend in bold fashion.

The model channeled retro-chic style as she made her way to filming in the ultimate cropped sweatshirt and exposed black bralette. The pieces came matched to slick leather pants, offering up an ’80s-inspired rockstar edge for the outing.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this winter — and now this spring, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, skirt or, in Klum’s case, pants, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

Heidi Klum arrives at “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif., April 24. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

The edgy elements of Klum’s own look continued into her choice of footwear. The talent series judge slipped on a pair of towering pointed-toe pumps coated in a similar slick leather finish, all set atop a heel that appeared to measure around 4 inches in height.

A closer view of Heidi Klum’s heels. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

2020 was a major year for Heidi Klum; she completed her bout serving as a judge on her NBC talent series as well as the co-host of Amazon Prime’s series “Making the Cut” alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. She also has served as the host and executive producer of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” since 2006.