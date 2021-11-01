Heidi Klum Makes ‘Cats’ Cool Again in a Plunging Bodysuit & Furry Boots

Heidi Klum is making us love ‘Cats’ again.

The model channeled the Broadway show-turned-feature film for Halloween this year, breaking out a plunging bodysuit for the occasion. The black lace-up piece featured a furry waistline and a coordinating tail as well as a fuzzy-eared hood. Klum completed her look with fishnet gloves and tights, all tucked into black furry boots. To give the costume a real edge, the media personality also donned a bright red wig and full face paint.

Klum is known for her outrageous costumes and typically throws an annual epic Halloween party.

She in fact went all out before the holiday this year with a morbid twist. In the clip, Klum can be seen rising back from the dead in a zombie-inspired costume complete with rotten eyes and teeth but with her signature blonde locks still intact. The ensemble also included a tank top, light-wash jeans and surprisingly chic pointed-toe pumps.

2021 has been a major year for Klum herself already; she is currently serving as a judge on her NBC talent series as well as the co-host of the second season of her Amazon Prime’s series, “Making the Cut,” alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. Klum herself also has served as the host and executive producer of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” since 2006.

Related Dua Lipa Looks Bloody Good in a Dramatic Velvet Gown With Sheer Lace Slits Kate Upton Goes All Out in the Wildest Mike Wazowski Costume for Halloween Kylie Jenner Goes 'Mommy Mode' for Halloween in a Sleek Catsuit & Chunky Combat Boots

Before her TV stardom, the German-American star kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to embellished sandals as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers.

Click through the gallery for more of Heidi Klum’s wild Halloween style of all time.