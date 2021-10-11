Heidi Klum Brings Her Famous Halloween Edge in a Bloody Bridal Gown & Pearl-Heeled Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Spooky season is just weeks away and Heidi Klum is proving once more why Halloween is her holiday.

Known for throwing epic costume parties, the model teased her upcoming event on Instagram today. As seen on social media, Klum posed atop two tombstones — one for her and one for husband Tom Kaulitz — as she modeled a blood-coated white bridal gown. The graves read, “Heidi Klum Halloween Meant Her Doom,” and “Tom Kaulitz RIP.”

In addition to her shredded dress, Klum also wore a white wedding-style shoe in a strappy sandal; the open-toe design came balanced atop a stacked pearl heel, bearing resemblance to Sophia Webster’s $595 Rosalind silhouette.

In 2019, the supermodel, who is known for her outrageous costumes every year, hosted her 20th annual Halloween Party in New York. Her look for the event was a gory, skeletal mix of an alien and a zombie with exposed brains, bones and more.

The process of applying the costume and the makeup took over 12 hours as Klum shared live videos on Instagram and with Amazon Prime Video, which sponsored the bash.

On her bone-chilling feet, she wore a gruesome thigh-high boot that resembled a bare leg and foot in a platform sandal with a cuff that resembled a shackle.

Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party Cathedral, New York, Oct. 31, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party Cathedral, New York, Oct. 31, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

2021 has been a major year for Klum herself already; she is currently serving as a judge on her NBC talent series as well as the co-host of the second season of her Amazon Prime’s series, “Making the Cut,” alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. Klum herself also has served as the host and executive producer of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” since 2006.

Before her TV stardom, the German-American star kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to embellished sandals as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers.

