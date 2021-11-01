Halsey Brings the 2000s Courtside in a Headscarf, Baggy Jeans & Buzzy Off-White Kicks

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halsey brought retro trends to the Los Angeles Lakers game last night.

Foregoing Halloween festivities to sit courtside with beau Alev Aydin, the “Without Me” singer supported her team in bright yellow fashion. Her look included a colorful bandana headscarf as well as a matching T-shirt and wide-leg jeans.

Headscarves are about to be everywhere this season amidst a revitalization of early 2000s trends. Spotted decades ago on the likes of Hilary Duff, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez and even Christina Aguilera herself, bandanas and tied-up hair scarves offer the perfect solution to a bad day while still staying en vogue this spring.

Halsey and Alev Aydin attend the game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers, Oct. 31. CREDIT: London Entertainment/Splash News

As for Halsey, the singer rounded out her baller ensemble with sneakers from Jordan Brand and Off-White.

Related 19 of the Best Sneaker Collaborations and Collaborators of 2021 Jordan Brand to Release the Air Jordan 1 High '85 'Georgetown' In 2022 Halsey Goes Glam Rock in Spikes & Studded Booties With Nine Inch Nails for Billboard Magazine

The women’s Off-White x Air Jordan 4 sneaker comes in a “Sail” colorway and features both brands’ signature hang tags with muslin, white and black accents; the iteration blends together nubuck uppers with transparent rubber caging and Off-White’s Helvetica font across the laces and midsole. An exposed Air unit in the midsole provides a cushioned step as exposed foam on the collar continues the broken-down appeal of the iteration.

Topped off with a translucent panel across the heel, the heritage silhouette steps into modern light. While it originally retailed for $200, the sneakers now resell for upwards of $1,428 to $3,785 at Farfetch.

Halsey and Alev Aydin attend the game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers, Oct. 31. CREDIT: London Entertainment/Splash News

The Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Women’s “Sail.” CREDIT: Nike

When it comes to Halsey, the “Eastside” singer is known for straying from the norm when it comes to her personal fashion repertoire, often opting for the bold. During quarantine, the songstress entertained fans with a streak of chic bikinis and also cosplay-style ensembles.

Beyond standout styles on red carpets, stages and social media, Halsey dipped her toes into the beauty world when she signed on as YSL Beauté ambassador in 2018. The 27-year-old musician also starred in DKNY’s fall ’19 and spring ’20 campaigns.

Take inspiration from Halsey in these more wallet-friendly sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Buy Now: Reebok Classic Leather Ripple Sneakers, $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Veja Rio Branco Sneakers, $140.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Buy Now: Adidas Forum Lo Sneakers, $95.

Click through the gallery for more of Halsey’s statement style over the years.