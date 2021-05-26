Halsey Gives Maternity Style a Funky Twist in a Spaghetti-Strap Minidress & Neon Cowboy Boots

Halsey proved that you don’t have to sacrifice your fun tastes when it comes to maternity style.

The “Without Me” musician made a stop at Starbucks this afternoon, showing off her chic pregnancy attire in a spaghetti-strap sundress and layered beaded necklaces. Her ensemble also included an animal print face mask and a retro-chic hairstyle reminiscent of the 1990s and early 2000s.

Halsey makes a Starbucks run in Malibu, Calif., May 26. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

Halsey, who is expecting her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin, finished out her summer-ready look with a pop of personality in the form of cowboy boots. The mom-to-be selected a neon blue pair with a navy cap toe and a subtle block heel finish.

Western boots experienced a revival amongst celebrity style trends in 2018, continuing now into 2021 with their classic appeal and retro touch. From pointed-toe versions to square-toe silhouette, twists on cowgirl boots could be found on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Gwen Stefani and Hailey Baldwin with brands including Givenchy, Off-White, Anny Nord and more featuring the designs on their runways.

When it comes to Halsey, the “Eastside” singer is known for straying from the norm when it comes to her personal fashion repertoire, often opting for the bold. During quarantine, the singer entertained fans with a streak of chic bikinis and also cosplay-style ensembles.

Beyond standout styles on red carpets, stages and social media, Halsey dipped her toes into the beauty world when she signed on as YSL Beauté ambassador in 2018. The 26-year-old musician also starred in DKNY’s fall ’19 and spring ’20 campaigns.

