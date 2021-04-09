×
Halsey Unveils Her Basketball-Size Baby Bump in a Ruched Bralette & Tie-Dye Sweats

By Claudia Miller
Halsey gave her fans an update on the size of her growing baby bump this week with a “spot the difference game.”

The “Without Me” singer shared an Instagram post on Thursday night comparing the size of her belly to that of a full-size basketball. Also showing off her longer hairdo, Halsey went comfy chic for the picture in a nude ruched bralette matched to black and white tie-dye sweatpants.

Tie-dye, which first debuted in the ’60s, had a major moment last year as people began applying the look to t-shirts, sweats and hoodies amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The pattern has remained an “it” style and has been seen on everything from loungewear to dresses, sneakers and swimwear. In addition to Halsey, stars like Sofia Vergara, Gabrielle Union and Kylie Jenner are also fans of the pattern.

In January, the “Control” musician surprised fans across the world by unveiling that she is expecting her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin.

Halsey took to Instagram with the news in a surprise post revealing her growing baby bump to her almost 23 million followers. Posed atop a silky backdrop, the 26-year-old modeled a crocheted rainbow halter bralette with low-rise light-wash jeans Letting the pictures tell the story, Halsey simply captioned her post “surprise!” with a bottle, rainbow and baby emoticon.

Halsey is known for straying from the norm when it comes to her personal fashion repertoire, often opting for the bold. During quarantine, the singer entertained fans with a streak of chic bikinis and also cosplay-style ensembles.

Beyond standout styles on red carpets, stages and social media, Halsey dipped her toes into the beauty world when she signed on as YSL Beauté ambassador in 2018. The new mom-to-be also starred in DKNY’s fall ’19 and spring ’20 campaigns.

Click through the gallery to find even more of Halsey’s statement looks throughout the years.

