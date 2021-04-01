Halle Berry’s Backless Jumpsuit & Glittering Golden Sneakers Blend Bold & Cozy Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Halle Berry found a chic spring outfit combination this week that we are already lining up in our own closets.

The “Catwoman” actress took to Instagram last night to tease a new project with Flow Hydration, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at a stylish photo shoot. For the surprise, Berry modeled an elevated white jumpsuit complete with a V-neck silhouette, ruffled shoulders and a dipping backless cutout.

When it came down to footwear, the “Monster’s Ball” star decided against a stiletto or sandal and instead went casual in celeb-favorite sneakers from Golden Goose. The footwear and apparel brand is a mainstay in relaxed footwear, offering a more upscale, glam twist on sneakers and is a favorite of Alessandra Ambrosio, Hilary Duff and Megan Fox amongst other stars.

Berry herself appeared to tap the label’s Slide silhouette in a high-top design with a glittering heel counter and metallic front paneling. You can shop the star-adorned design for $600 at Neiman Marcus.

Golden Goose Slide metallic zip sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

When she isn’t in casual sneakers and jumpsuits, you can oftentimes find Berry in a mix of two polarized styles: glam designer duds and workout-ready athleisure. In the past month alone, the actress modeled everything from a gold leaf Collini Milano coat with Dolce & Gabbana boots to logo-coated Koral leggings with a matching sports bra and boxing gloves.

As for Berry herself, her golden sneakers yesterday are just one of many footwear designs in her rotation. Her go-to brands from footwear include everyone from Brian Atwood to Roger Vivier and Jimmy Choo for more formal occasions. For her more casual style, the actress is a major fan of the growing athleisure trend, leaning towards shoe picks from Alo Yoga Adidas for high-intensity workouts and Ringside Boxing pairs for her time in the ring.

Beyond her own personal style, Halle Berry has previously appeared in campaigns for Versace, Deichmann, Michael Kors and more fashion powerhouses. In 2016, the Academy Award-winning star joined forces with Christian Louboutin and Saks Fifth Avenue to front the Key To The Cure Campaign in partnership with Stand Up To Cancer and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF). Berry serves as the face of the campaign as it worked to raise funds for cancer research and treatment organizations.

Achieve Halle Berry’s glam sneaker moment for less in these similar kicks.

