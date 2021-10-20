×
Hailey Bieber Gets Nautical in a Sailor Collar Cutout Dress at Elle’s Women in Hollywood

By Claudia Miller
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber opted for classic glamour at last night’s Elle’s Women in Hollywood at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Walking the red carpet in Los Angeles, the model tapped Miu Miu for her evening look; the ensemble highlighted a sailor-style white collar atop a cropped blazer and coordinating high-rise midi skirt.

Hailey Bieber at Elle's Women in Hollywood at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.
Hailey Bieber at Elle’s Women in Hollywood at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.
A closer view of Hailey Baldwin's heels.
A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s heels.
When it came down to footwear, the media star kept it classic in pointed-toe pumps with a rounded vamp, lifted heel and patent uppers. Baldwin also threw on a gold chain anklet for a subtle top of jewelry.

Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since experienced a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. In 2020, too, anklets served as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home. You can now find them on stars near and far including Vanessa Hudgens, Saweetie, Kylie Jenner and Heidi Klum.

Hailey Bieber at Elle's Women in Hollywood at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.
Hailey Bieber at Elle’s Women in Hollywood at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Baldwin’s own experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. For example, the media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand for its annual 501 Day event. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

Serving as a Superga ambassador, too, Baldwin’s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brands for shoes are Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the labels that every “it” girl is wearing.

Click through the gallery to see all the red carpet arrivals at the Elle Women in Hollywood event.

