Hailey Baldwin’s Mom Jeans & Chunky Brogues Contrast Justin Bieber’s Cargo Pants & Buzzy Yeezy Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber showed off their versatile couple style as they stepped out in Los Angeles this week.

Spotted out and about on Tuesday, the chic duo opted for their own takes on off-duty attire. Hailey modeled one of her favorite outfit combinations for the occasion: an oversize coat, white crop top and mom jeans. She furthered the look with gold jewelry and her go-to brogues.

The lace-up shoes highlighted glossy patent leather uppers atop an exposed welt-stitched sole. Coming from Dr. Martens, the low-top 1461 Oxford silhouette came finished with a textured outsole and a retail price of $110 at DrMartens.com.

Justin Bieber’s look contrasted that of his wife with a more lax appeal. Kicking off with a ball cap and baseball-inspired tee, the “Baby” singer finished off his attire with paint-splattered khaki cargo pants.

The real kicker of the musician’s out was his choice of footwear. Following years of anticipation, the Adidas Yeezy 450 Cloud White sneaker finally released on March 6 at 7 a.m. — and then quickly sold out in under a minute. By 7:01 a.m., the sneaker was out of stock across the web and already popping up on the resale market. The unique silhouette features a sock-style upper formed with mesh uppers, all set atop a curved EVA midsole and outsole hybrid. While the sneakers originally retailed for $200, they now resell for upwards of $670 to $1,359 at Farfetch and Stadium Goods.

As for Justin Bieber himself, the “What Do You Mean” singer can typically be found in must-have sneakers from the likes of Off-White, New Balance and Nike with a few more dressed-up silhouettes from Gucci among others — but his true footwear passion centers around the colorful rubber uppers of Crocs. He partnered with the brand to create his own clogs in 2020 inspired by his own label. The Canadian native founded his brand Drew House in early 2019 and has since expanded the business to include loungewear, apparel and hotel-style soft slippers.

His wife, too, is no stranger to stylish shoes. The model’s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing.

