Hailey Baldwin’s Twisted Crop Top, High-Rise Trousers & Buzzy Thong Sandals Are the Ultimate ‘It’ Girl Outfit

Hailey Baldwin pulled together a mix of spring’s biggest trends for the ultimate ‘It’ girl look this week.

Stepping out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the media personality tapped into a few of this season’s most popular styles including 1990s-era rectangular sunglasses and shirt-style crop tops. Baldwin’s shirt in particular is a must-have design courtesy of Jacquemus and retails for $420 at MyTheresa.

The outfit also included fitted high-rise trousers from Musier Paris with a $475 Attico tangerine bag; you can find bright shades of orange this season on the likes of Regina King, Kylie Jenner, Kate Hudson and more in the past few weeks alone.

Hailey Baldwin steps out and about in Los Angeles, May 4. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Hailey Baldwin steps out and about in Los Angeles, May 4.

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s sandals. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Tapping one of her go-to brands for footwear, Baldwin herself completed the statement look in Bottega Veneta’s hit thong sandals.

The BV Stretch sandal pulls inspiration from the 1990s with its square-toe front and thin-strap design. Coming with an ankle-strap closure and a thong-toe front, the style is completed by a tapered 4-inch heel. The model’s choice of a yellow colorway can be found for $890 at MyTheresa.

Hailey Baldwin steps out and about in Los Angeles, May 4. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin's sandals.

Beyond impressive street style, Baldwin’s experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Saint Laurent, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The new Superga ambassador‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brands for shoes are Femme LA, Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the labels that every “it” girl is wearing.

