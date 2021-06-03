Hailey Baldwin Goes Business Casual in a Checkered Blazer, High-Rise Trousers & Super Sleek Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Baldwin’s blazer style is the gift that keeps on giving.

The model continued her streak of suited looks this week with a little help from stylist Maeve Reilly. The ensemble tapped Kwaidan Editions in a checkered blazer and high-rise trousers set, layered over a scoop-neck black tank top.

To elevate the look further, Baldwin stepped into a pair of 3.5-inch heels courtesy of Casadei; the sleek leather pumps include gold hardware and a pointed toe, all for $631 at Farfetch.

Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Amanda Seyfried, Christina Aguilera, Tracee Ellis Ross and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.

In a year where sweats and sneakers reigned supreme, the 24-year-old has stuck to her tried-and-true formulas of dressing up — even when those around her were dressing down. From trips to the doctor to outings with her hubby Justin Bieber, the model and past FNAA Style Influencer of the Year has become a reliable source of cool-but-still-professional suiting inspiration.

Baldwin’s own experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand for its annual 501 Day event. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The new Superga ambassador‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brands for shoes are Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the labels that every “it” girl is wearing.

Go glam like Hailey Baldwin in these sleek heels.

