Hailey Baldwin Elevates Gym Attire in a Chunky Sweater, Biker Shorts & Buzzy ‘Brazil’ Dunks

Hailey Baldwin demonstrated the perfect way to transition your gym attire into a chic off-duty look this week.

The model stepped out post pilates on Wednesday in a base workout set from Set Active; the black sports bra and biker shorts combo came layered under a checkered colorful sweater for a cozy layering piece and a bold pop of color.

Hailey Baldwin leaves her pilates class in Los Angeles, June 9. CREDIT: Carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

The colorful elements of Baldwin’s look continued into her choice of buzzy sneakers.

Her Nike Dunk Low ‘Brazil’ kicks returned to the shelves in May, available to shop for the first time since 2001. Recognizable from its sunshine yellow uppers and contrasting kelly green leather overlays, the pair takes inspiration from the colors of the South American country’s flag. Originally retailing for $100, the pairs now can be found on the resale market for anywhere from $386 to $700 on StockX, with fellow resale site GOAT offering sizes for as high as $990.

Hailey Baldwin leaves her pilates class in Los Angeles, June 9. CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s sneakers. CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

Baldwin’s own experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand for its annual 501 Day event. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The Superga ambassador‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brands for shoes are Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the labels that every “it” girl is wearing.

