Hailey Baldwin Goes Skater Girl-Chic in an Oversize Tee, Cutoff Shorts & ‘Lucky Green’ Air Jordans

Hailey Baldwin gave her signature style a casual twist this week as she stepped out for lunch with her stylist, Maeve Reilly, on Tuesday.

The model stopped by Chateau Marmont for a bite to eat yesterday in comfortable attire, layering an oversize tee with cutoff denim shorts and an on-trend bucket hat. Bucket hats, like cargo pants and mom jeans, returned to the fashion scene within the past few seasons amongst a revitalization of 1990s-era trends.

To give the outfit a tomboyish finish, Baldwin tapped Michael Jordan’s namesake line with Nike. The Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Lucky Green” features hits of green leather overlays, contrasted by a black Swoosh design and black tongue. Touches of red appear across the tongue and side upper accent, all set atop a white perforated leather toe.

Originally released in October 2020, you can now shop the style on resale from $281 to $292 at GOAT.

Baldwin’s own experience in the fashion industry extends beyond stylish off-duty wear. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The new Superga ambassador‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing.

