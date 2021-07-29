Hailey Baldwin Makes a Case for Pajamas All Day in Elevated Loungewear & Sleek Pumps

Hailey Baldwin made a case for elevated loungewear this week with help from Wardrobe.NYC.

The model slipped on a coordinating silk set from the New York-based brand today, sharing a quick mirror selfie for her 36.3 million Instagram followers. The outfit included a black pajama shirt, available for $745, with similar white-trimmed bottoms available on the brand’s website.

Pajama-inspired loungewear has become the new normal when it comes to celebrity style. Amidst the current health crisis, the world of fashion is turning towards clothing that provides a sense of comfort and stability with ease of wear; that includes everything from boxer shorts and hoodies to slip dresses and sleek sets like Hudson’s pick.

Baldwin rounded out the look with classic pointed-toe pumps, bearing resemblance to the Jimmy Choo heels she modeled over the weekend.

With husband Justin Bieber, married couple attended the “Freedom Art Experience” gallery in Los Angeles last night, hosted by the “Baby” musician himself. While Bieber opted for a classic tuxedo for the black-tie affair, his model counterpart went glam in a velvet gown courtesy of Alessandra Rich; the design from the brand’s fall ’21 collection highlights a long-sleeve fit with a dipped neckline and daringly high leg slits replaced with sheer lace.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are all dressed up as they attend ‘Freedom Art Experience’ gallery in Hollywood, Calif. The art gallery was hosted by Justin Bieber, July 26. CREDIT: Twoeyephotos/MEGA

Baldwin’s own experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The media personality worked with Levi’s for its summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand for its annual 501 Day event. She has also appeared in campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The Superga ambassador‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White, and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

Incorporate classic pumps into your wardrobe in these pairs inspired by Hailey Baldwin.

