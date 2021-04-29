Hailey Baldwin Brings Back the 2000s Mini Skirt in Cap-Toe Pumps for Saint Laurent

Hailey Baldwin brought back one of the 2000s boldest trends as she modeled new pieces from Saint Laurent’s fall ’21 collection.

The influencer posed in pieces from the French fashion house’s newly debuted capsule yesterday, opting for the brand’s upcoming mini skirt silhouette. Accented by a chain belt, the shimmering design came with a low-rise fit and purple coating. Baldwin matched the number to a furry black and white jacket with dramatic jewelry to tout.

Hailey Baldwin models pieces from Saint Laurent’s fall ’21 collection, April 28. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

To complete the number, the model slipped on silver-capped pumps. Made with a sharply pointed toe, the ankle-wrap silhouette also highlighted glittering straps across the heel. As for Saint Laurent’s fall-ready collection as a whole, the metallic cap-toe heels were the main footwear feature along with sleek knee-high leather boots and slingback pumps.

Hailey Baldwin models pieces from Saint Laurent’s fall ’21 collection, April 28. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Anthony Vaccarello and the Saint Laurent teamed debuted their upcoming collection yesterrday in stylish fashion. The video, as seen on social media, highlighted the capsule titled “Where the Silver wind blows.”

Tapping another brand ambassador, former Blackpink member Rosé also modeled new pieces for Saint Laurent on her Instagram page. The outfit included a metallic mini skirt and printed sweater with her own pointed heels.

Rosé poses in pieces from Saint Laurent’s fall ’21 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

As for Hailey Baldwin herself, her own experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The new Superga ambassador‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brands for shoes are Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the labels that every “it” girl is wearing.

