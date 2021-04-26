Hailey Baldwin Is Pretty in Pink in a Retro-Chic Jacket, Neon Minidress & Trending Ankle-Wrap Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Baldwin gave the monochrome trend a whole new twist this weekend as she grabbed dinner with her stylist Maeve Reilly.

The model stepped out last night in Los Angeles in head-to-toe pink, layering a coordinating stitched hot pink jacket and minidress as the main features of her outfit. The Bottega Veneta combination also came with a matching clutch handbag for a full color-themed moment.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Hailey Baldwin heads to dinner in Los Angeles, April 25. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s neon heels. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

When it came down to footwear, the media personality tapped another growing trend for the next season: ankle-wrap sandals. Favored by Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Cardi B and more, these heels snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit.

Baldwin’s own pick also highlighted a hot pink colorway atop a round toe and stiletto heel, all with a thin wrapping strap. Titled the Barely There silhouette, the heels come from one of the model’s favorite brands: Femme LA; the vegan sandals measure 4.5 inches in height and retail for just $169.

Hailey Baldwin (L) and her stylist Maeve Reilly head to dinner in Los Angeles, April 25. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s neon heels. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

Baldwin’s own experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The new Superga ambassador‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brands for shoes are Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the labels that every “it” girl is wearing.

Tap into springs hottest color trend like Hailey Baldwin in these ankle-wrap heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy Now: Schutz Josseana Sandals, $118.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Paris Texas Lace-Up Sandals, $194 (was $273).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Buy Now: Villa Rouge River Sandals, $27 (was $135).

Click through the gallery to find Hailey Baldwin’s sleek style throughout the years.