Hailey Baldwin Pulls Off the Disputed Socks & Sandals Trend in Leggings & an Edgy Leather Jacket

By Claudia Miller
hailey-baldwin-leggings-socks-slides-2
Hailey Baldwin in Sleek Heels
Hailey Baldwin in Sleek Heels
Hailey Baldwin in Sleek Heels
Hailey Baldwin in Sleek Heels
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hailey Baldwin gave her take on one of footwear’s most disputed trends this week.

Stepping out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the media personality ran errands in laid-back attire. Her ensemble layered a black crop top and coordinating leggings under an oversize leather jacket with cat-eye sunglasses to match.

hailey baldwin, leggings, jacket, purse, sandals, slides, socks, los angeles
Hailey Baldwin runs errands out and about in Los Angeles, Oct. 5.
CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to footwear, Baldwin gave her take on “ugly” sandals in a puffed slide with white crew socks underneath.

Footwear fans go back and forth on their thoughts on socks and sandals. While the combination is considered disharmonizing by some, others prefer the layering as it allows you to wear your favorite open-toe designs year-round. Brands like Fendi, Anna Sui, Simone Rocha and more included socks and sandals together in their recent runway shows — and you can even find Justin Bieber, Halle Berry, Ariana Grande and Kanye West rocking their own takes on the disputed footwear combo.

As for Hailey, her own choice of sandals bears resemblance to Gia Borghini‘s velcro slides that retail for $448.

Baldwin’s own experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The media personality worked with Levi’s for its summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand for its annual 501 Day event. She has also appeared in campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The Superga ambassador‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White, and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

Try out puffy sandals for yourself in these pairs inspired by Hailey Baldwin.

marc fisher, slides, puffyy
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Kina Sandal, $60.

target, slides
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: A New Day Daisy Slide, $15.

slides, puff slides, sandals, staud
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Buy Now: Staud Rita Sandal, $225.

Click through the gallery for more of Hailey Baldwin’s chic footwear style over the years.

Access exclusive content

