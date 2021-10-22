Hailey Bieber Gives ‘Grease’ a Very 2021 Twist in a Leather Little Black Dress & Red Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hailey Bieber channeled a recognizable look from “Grease” this week for her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The model, as styled by Karla Welch, broke out a sleek leather little black dress for the occasion on Thursday. The strapless design came courtesy of Khaite and featured a sweetheart neckline, a bustier-style bodice and handy pockets; similar silhouettes from the celeb-favorited brand retail for over $1,500. To give the outfit a full Sandy Olsson finish, Bieber also modeled cherry red pumps with a pointed toe and lifted heel.

A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Bieber’s case, a full dress, too, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

Earlier this week, Bieber opted for classic glamour at Elle’s Women in Hollywood at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Walking the red carpet in Los Angeles, the model tapped Miu Miu for her evening look; the ensemble highlighted a sailor-style white collar atop a cropped blazer and coordinating high-rise midi skirt.

When it came down to footwear, the media star kept it classic in pointed-toe pumps with a rounded vamp, lifted heel and patent uppers. Baldwin also threw on a gold chain anklet for a subtle top of jewelry.

Hailey Bieber at Elle’s Women in Hollywood at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: c

Baldwin’s own experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. For example, the media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand for its annual 501 Day event. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

Serving as a Superga ambassador, too, Baldwin’s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brands for shoes are Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the labels that every “it” girl is wearing.

