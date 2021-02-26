×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Hailey Baldwin’s Leather Trench, Ribbed Pants & Sleek Booties Are Made for a Night Out

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
hailey-baldwin-coat-pants
Hailey Bieber: Nike Air Force 1
Hailey Baldwin: Air Jordan 1 Low “Laser Orange”
Hailey Baldwin: Adidas
Hailey Baldwin: Nike Air Force 1
View Gallery 28 Images

Hailey Baldwin continues to show why she is a master of this season’s biggest styling trend: monochrome.

The media personality ventured out for dinner last night at the celeb hot spot Nobu Malibu, opting for a streamlined look to match the trendy vibe of the venue. Baldwin’s look layered a black tee with navy semi-sheer ribbed trousers under an oversize leather trend coat — one of her favorite outerwear styles and another en vogue piece this winter.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and even Michelle Obama have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Related

Kylie Jenner's Oversize Blazer, Cutoff Shorts & Knee-High Boots Are the Perfect Spring Outfit Formula

Chrissy Teigen Boldly Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With a Little Help From Her Fishnet Heels

Saweetie Goes Bold in an Athletic Catsuit & Sock-Style Booties to Debut Her Cherry Red Hair

hailey baldwin, shirt, leather coat, jacket, pants, ribbed pants, sheer, orange face mask, nobu malibu, la
Hailey Baldwin grabs dinner at Nobu Malibu, Feb. 25.
CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

As for footwear, Baldwin let her outfit do the talking by sneaking in a subtle pair of black boots. The sleek pointed-toe pair peeped out from under the hem of her pants, giving way to a satin-coated design set atop a lifted heel.

hailey baldwin, shirt, leather coat, jacket, pants, ribbed pants, sheer, orange face mask, nobu malibu, la
Hailey Baldwin grabs dinner at Nobu Malibu, Feb. 25.
CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA
hailey baldwin, shirt, leather coat, jacket, pants, ribbed pants, sheer, orange face mask, nobu malibu, la
A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s boots.
CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

The model’s experience in the fashion industry extends beyond stylish off-duty wear. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing.

Click through the gallery to check out more of Hailey Baldwin’s chicest off-duty looks over the years.

Womens Outdoor Torrent Duck Boot from Sponsored By Wolverine

Wolverine: It's What Women Want - And Now They Can Have It With the Torrent Duck Boot

After over a century of crafting men's work boots, Wolverine has now turned its eye to the women's outdoor market.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad