Hailey Baldwin’s Leather Trench, Ribbed Pants & Sleek Booties Are Made for a Night Out

Hailey Baldwin continues to show why she is a master of this season’s biggest styling trend: monochrome.

The media personality ventured out for dinner last night at the celeb hot spot Nobu Malibu, opting for a streamlined look to match the trendy vibe of the venue. Baldwin’s look layered a black tee with navy semi-sheer ribbed trousers under an oversize leather trend coat — one of her favorite outerwear styles and another en vogue piece this winter.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and even Michelle Obama have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Hailey Baldwin grabs dinner at Nobu Malibu, Feb. 25. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

As for footwear, Baldwin let her outfit do the talking by sneaking in a subtle pair of black boots. The sleek pointed-toe pair peeped out from under the hem of her pants, giving way to a satin-coated design set atop a lifted heel.

Hailey Baldwin grabs dinner at Nobu Malibu, Feb. 25. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s boots. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

The model’s experience in the fashion industry extends beyond stylish off-duty wear. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing.

