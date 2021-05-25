Hailey Baldwin Elevates Spring’s Most Daring Trend in a Peek-a-Boo Gown & Slick Ankle-Wrap Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Baldwin took spring’s most daring trend and brought it to a whole new level this weekend.

As spotted on her stylist Maeve Reilly’s Instagram last night, the model went glam in all-black attire including a Brandon Maxwell one-shoulder gown; the high-leg slit number also featured a peek-a-boo cutout across her torso.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout tops, pants and dresses are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season. From Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs, you can find the skin-baring numbers on everyone from Zendaya to Dua Lipa and practically every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

When it came down to footwear, the media personality tapped another growing trend for the next season: ankle-wrap sandals. Favored by Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Cardi B and more, these heels snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit.

Baldwin’s own pick also highlighted a slick leather-like colorway atop a pointed toe and stiletto heel, all with a thin wrapping strap. Titled the Luce Minimale silhouette, the heels come from one of the model’s favorite brands: Femme LA; the vegan sandals measure 4.5 inches in height and retail for just $169.

Femme LA Luce Minimale heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme LA

Baldwin’s own experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand for its annual 501 Day event. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The new Superga ambassador‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brands for shoes are Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the labels that every “it” girl is wearing.

Channel Hailey Baldwin with ease in these glam sandals inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: Steve Madden Uplift Heels, $99.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Jessica Simspon Kelsa 2 Sandals, $89.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Buy Now: Black Suede Studio Kris Sandals, $248.

