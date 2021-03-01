×
Hailey Baldwin Chanels the ’60s in a Coat Dress, Red Tights & Classic Pumps for ‘CR Fashion Book’

Hailey Bieber: Nike Air Force 1
Hailey Baldwin: Air Jordan 1 Low “Laser Orange”
Hailey Baldwin: Adidas
Hailey Baldwin: Nike Air Force 1
Carine Roitfeld unveiled the CR Fashion Book Issue 18 today with a little help from a few special cover stars.

The issue hit newsstands today with five covers including Hailey Baldwin, Honey Dijon, Rebecca Leigh Longendyke, Barbie Ferreira and Lous the Yakuza; J Balvin also appears on the 12th edition of the CR Men front page with Honey Dijon serving as the magazine’s first-ever guest editor.

In the new photoshoot, Baldwin wowed in a series of looks including two 1960s-style minidresses. The first came in the form of a black tweed design with gold accenting while the second highlighted an all-white appeal; the Saint Laurent number then came matched to bold red polka-dot tights with steep stilettos to match.

Hailey Baldwin for “CR Fashion Book.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of CR Fashion Book
Hailey Baldwin for “CR Fashion Book.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of CR Fashion Book

As for J Balvin, on the men’s cover, the “Mi Gente” musician tapped into the growing monochrome trend in a bold yellow suit. The look came accented with an unmissable silver chain choker and a set of stylish patent leather boots with a trending square-toe finish.

“I love everything that is this lifestyle, because I’ve been dreaming of it ever since I was a kid. But at the end of the day, that doesn’t give me happiness,” explained the singer in his interview for the publication “If I’m what I have, the day I don’t have it, so what? Who am I? I’m no one? The day I die, I want people to be like, ‘He was legit. He was around all these things that people dream of, but he never changed, he was just something beautiful.’”

J Balvin for “CR Fashion Book Men.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of CR Fashion Book

“It was such an honor to collaborate with Carine and her amazing team on this special issue,” added Honey Dijon in her interview. “I am a huge fan of her work, talent, and vision, which has inspired my own sense of style. Being the first Black trans woman to edit a global fashion magazine will hopefully open doors for many women of color to use their voices in creative roles in fashion.”

Honey Dijon for “CR Fashion Book.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of CR Fashion Book
Barbie Ferreira for “CR Fashion Book.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of CR Fashion Book
