Hailey Baldwin Gets Beachy in a Thin-Strap Hawaiian Sundress & These Buzzy New Balances

Hailey Baldwin continued her streak of buzzy sneakers as she grabbed dinner at a celeb-favorited spot this week.

Stepping out for a bite to eat at Nobu Malibu last night, the media personality turned heads in an eye-catching floral dress. The midi-length, spaghetti-strap design featured a red and white floral Hawaiian print and comes courtesy of Holiday the Label for just $167.

Hailey Baldwin wears a floral dress and sneakers to dinner at Nobu Malibu, May 5. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

On her feet, Baldwin broke out a hit design from Casablanca and New Balance’s ongoing collaboration.

The Casablanca x New Balance 327s reimagine the silhouette with perforated white uppers, taupe suede overlays and hits of green across the signature “N” logo and heel counter. The style is finished off with a contrast nude textured outsole with co-branding displayed across the tongue.

While it originally retailed for $150 back in November 2020, the sneaker now resells for upwards of $249 to $360 at Farfetch.

Hailey Baldwin wears a floral dress and sneakers to dinner at Nobu Malibu, May 5. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s sneakers. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

The brand’s 327 silhouette became a hit style in 2020 after it debuted on the French runways with a little help from Casablanca. The first Casablanca x New Balance 327s hit the catwalk at the fall ’20 presentations during Paris Fashion Week, inspired by the dual French and Moroccan heritage of Casablanca’s founder and creative director, Charaf Tajer. T

The two inaugural designs featured white, orange and green accents reminiscent of Moroccan oranges and tennis uniforms, while its perforated leather uppers were influenced by white 1970s Italian sports cars.

Casablanca x New Balance 327. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Beyond impressive street style, Baldwin’s experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Saint Laurent, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The new Superga ambassador‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brands for shoes are Femme LA, Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the labels that every “it” girl is wearing.

