Justin Bieber Matches His Socks to Hailey Baldwin’s Hot Pink Minidress for Peak Couple’s Style

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin continue to prove time and time again why they are couple style goals.

As shared by Baldwin’s stylist Maeve Reilly, the married couple coordinated their looks with ease for their trip abroad this past week. For the outing, the model herself popped in a hot pink long-sleeve dress from Madga Butrym; the silk design features a ruched skirt and a plunging neckline, available for $1,725 at Luisaviaroma.

Bieber then perfectly balanced his wife’s look by echoing her pick of bright color in his choice of socks; the “Baby” singer tucked neon pink socks into white skate-style mid sneakers to complement his printed vacation shirt and red shorts.

As for Baldwin herself, the media personality topped off her bold off-duty ensemble with her go-to effortless sneakers from Nike. The brand’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for Gen-Z and above; from “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to TikTok star Addison Rae, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

Compared with Baldwin’s shoe choices from brands like Saint Laurent, Amina Muaddi and Off-White, the Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers are one of the model’s more affordable picks, retailing for just $90 at Nike.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Low sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Baldwin’s own experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand for its annual 501 Day event. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The Superga ambassador‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brands for shoes are Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the labels that every “it” girl is wearing.

