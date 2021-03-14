Hailey Baldwin Stuns in a Cutout Velvet Dress & Iridescent Heels at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Baldwin brought her glam style to the orange carpet last night.

The model attended the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday in bold fashion, modeling a strapless velvet dress courtesy of Alessandra Rich; the cutout blush pink design also included an embellished bodice and a mid-length cut.

The finishing touch of the bold ensemble came in the form of pointed-toe pumps from Jimmy Choo. Set atop a stiletto lift, the towering heels featured an iridescent cap toe for a bold twist and glittering touch; similar designs retail for $750 at Farfetch.

Baldwin’s stylist Maeve Reilly also shared another image from their fitting sessions, showing off an all-leather look from their extensive closet of stylish pieces. The slick look layered an oversize blazer over a bustier-style dress from Magda Butrym and knee-high boots courtesy of Casadei.

The model’s experience in the fashion industry extends beyond stylish off-duty wear. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing.

Take inspiration from Hailey Baldwin’s iridescent heels in these styles that shine and glow.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: DKNY Deedra Pumps, $55 (was $120).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

Buy Now: BGBGeneration Lania Heels, $40 (was $99).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

Buy Now: Aldo Horelia Heels, $45 (was $90).

Click through the gallery to find more of Hailey Baldwin’s boldest looks throughout her career.