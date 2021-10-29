Hailey Baldwin Cleverly Styles a T-Shirt as a Dress in These Buzzy Sneakers & a Justin Bieber Necklace

Hailey Bieber proved the effortless power of a graphic tee this week as she ran errands across Los Angeles.

The model stepped out in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Thursday in an oversize long-sleeve tee supporting the New York Jets. The elongated fit of the top allowed it to double almost as a dress for a pantless appeal, accented further by a white shoulder bag and layered chain necklaces. One of her necklaces in fact served as a nod to her husband, Justin Bieber, with his initials (JDB) added in as glittering charms.

Hailey Bieber out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., Oct. 28. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, Baldwin broke out a hit design from Casablanca and New Balance’s ongoing collaboration.

The Casablanca x New Balance 327s reimagine the silhouette with perforated white uppers, taupe suede overlays and hits of green across the signature “N” logo and heel counter. The style is finished off with a contrast nude textured outsole with co-branding displayed across the tongue.

While it originally retailed for $150 back in November 2020, the sneaker now resells for upwards of $289 to $324 at Farfetch.

Hailey Bieber out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., Oct. 28. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Casablanca x New Balance 327. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Baldwin’s own experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. For example, the media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand for its annual 501 Day event. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

Serving as a Superga ambassador, too, Baldwin’s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brands for shoes are Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the labels that every “it” girl is wearing.

