Hailey Baldwin Wows in a Little Black Bralette & ‘90s-Chic Skirt With Crystal-Chained Pumps

Hailey Baldwin brought the heat for Anastasia Karanikolaou’s 24th birthday party in Los Angeles last night.

The model herself took to Instagram Stories to preview her outfit for the celebration, posing in front of unique purple light in a full black ensemble. The outfit featured a coordinating ’90s-chic triangle bralette and matching high-rise skirt from Alex Perry as well as a $995 Jimmy Choo Bon Bon clutch bag.

Hailey Baldwin poses in a full look from Alex Perry before Anastasia Karanikolaou’s birthday party, June 8. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

Though they were mostly hidden underneath the elongated hem of her skirt, Baldwin also continued the monochrome appeal of her look with sleek black heels. The silhouette appeared to once more tap Jimmy Choo in the brand’s Saeda embellished pumps; the pointed-toe design comes set with a crystal-coated ankle strap, a dipping vamp and a 4-inch covered stiletto heel. Similar colorways to Baldwin’s choice retail for $975 at Saks.

Jimmy Choo Saeda embellished pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Baldwin’s own experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand for its annual 501 Day event. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The Superga ambassador‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brands for shoes are Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the labels that every “it” girl is wearing.

Click through the gallery for more of Hailey Baldwin’s elevated heel style over the years.