Hailey Baldwin’s Mesh Blouse, Ripped Jeans & Buzzy Nikes Make for the Perfect Spring Outfit

Hailey Baldwin joined Justin Bieber this weekend as he filmed a new music video down in Miami.

Joining her husband on set on a local golf course, the model debuted a chic spring ensemble with 2021’s biggest color of the year. The outfit layered a sheer yellow tie-front blouse over a white bralette with 1990s-chic jeans.

Her shirt channeled one of the 2021 Pantone Colors of the Year; bright yellow has already been spotted on the likes of Irina Shayk, Rita Ora, Gigi Hadid and more these past few weeks alone.

Hailey Baldwin visits Justin Bieber (R) on set of a music video on a golf course in Miami, May 2. CREDIT: Backgrid/MEGA

Continuing the color scheme into her choice of shoes, Baldwin then broke out a pair of buzzy sneakers. Her Nike Dunk Low ‘Brazil’ kicks returned to the shelves in May, available to shop for the first time since 2001. Recognizable from its sunshine yellow uppers and contrasting kelly green leather overlays, the pair takes inspiration from the colors of the South American country’s flag.

Originally retailing for $100, the pairs now can be found on the resale market for anywhere from $365 to $1,050 on StockX, with fellow resale site GOAT offering sizes for as high as $835.

Hailey Baldwin visits Justin Bieber on set of a music video on a golf course in Miami, May 2. CREDIT: Backgrid/MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s sneakers. CREDIT: Backgrid/MEGA

The Nike Dunk Low “Brazil.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Baldwin’s own experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The new Superga ambassador‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brands for shoes are Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the labels that every “it” girl is wearing.

