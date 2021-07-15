Hailey Baldwin Brings Her Suited Style Abroad in an Oversize Blazer & Glowing Nikes

Hailey Baldwin’s blazer style never misses.

The model brought her signature menswear-inspired style overseas this week as she visited Venice, Italy, for the Yves Saint Laurent show. Debuting behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram last night, Baldwin posed aboard the Italian canals in a pinstripe blazer and classic tank top; her outfit also included high-rise trousers and cat-eye sunglasses.

As for footwear, Baldwin topped off her off-duty ensemble with her go-to sneakers from Nike. The brand’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for Gen-Z and above; from “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to TikTok star Addison Rae, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

Compared with Baldwin’s shoe choices from brands like Bottega Veneta, Amina Muaddi and Off-White, the Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers are one of the model’s more affordable picks, retailing for just $90 at Nike.com.

Baldwin’s own experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand for its annual 501 Day event. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The Superga ambassador‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brands for shoes are Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the labels that every “it” girl is wearing.

