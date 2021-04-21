Hailey Baldwin Is Office Chic in a Cinched Blazer, Split-Hem Pants & the Brightest Cult-Favorite Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Baldwin brought one of spring’s biggest styling trends to the doctor this week in bold fashion.

Stepping out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the model gave her take on office attire in a cinched Magda Butrym blazer layered with Musier Paris split-hem trousers. The look then got a bright revamp with her $3,200 Bottega Veneta blue clutch pouch.

Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Heidi Klum, Christina Aguilera, Beyoncé and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.

Hailey Baldwin steps out and about in Los Angeles, April 20. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s designer heels. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

When it came to shoes, Baldwin tapped one of her favorite brands: Amina Muaddi, a beloved footwear label known for its signature flare-heels and effortlessly bold designs. From winning the 2019 FNAA for Designer of the Year to a recent series of hit collaborations with Rihanna’s Fenty line, Muaddi designs have been spotted on the likes of everyone from Kim Kardashian to Hailey Baldwin even to Rihanna herself.

The influencer’s pick, in particular, yesterday came in the form of Muaddi’s Begum slingback heels. Set atop a 4-inch lift with a blue coating and an embellished toe, the now sold-out style once retailed for over $1,100; you can still shop similar designs from the brand though for $995 at MyTheresa.

Hailey Baldwin steps out and about in Los Angeles, April 20. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s designer heels. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

Amina Muaddi’s blue satin Begum slingback. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Baldwin’s own experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The new Superga ambassador‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing.

