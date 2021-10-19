Hailey Baldwin Makes a Case for Menswear Styling in the Ultimate Baggy Suit & Classic Nikes

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hailey Baldwin gave her take on menswear suiting this week in a 1990s-inspired look.

The model ran errands across Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon, stepping out in a perfectly oversize suit. The ensemble included a baggy-fitting gray blazer with coordinating trousers and an untucked striped tee underneath for a slouchy finish.

Blazer and suits have become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Katie Holmes, Christina Aguilera, Tracee Ellis Ross and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.

Hailey Baldwin steps out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., Oct. 19. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Hailey Baldwin steps out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., Oct. 19. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

As for footwear, Baldwin topped off her off-duty ensemble with her go-to sneakers from Nike. The brand’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for Gen-Z and above; from “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to TikTok star Addison Rae, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

Compared with Baldwin’s shoe choices from brands like Bottega Veneta, Amina Muaddi and Off-White, the Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers are one of the model’s more affordable picks, retailing for just $90 at Nike.com.

Hailey Baldwin steps out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., Oct. 19. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s sneakers. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Baldwin’s own experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. For example, the media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand for its annual 501 Day event. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

Serving as a Superga ambassador, too, Baldwin’s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brands for shoes are Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the labels that every “it” girl is wearing.

Channel Hailey Baldwin in these classic sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Nike Air Force 1 Pixel, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Buy Now: Reebok Club C, $70.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Tory Burch Howell Sneaker, $198.

Check out the gallery to see Hailey Baldwin’s on-trend sneaker style evolution.