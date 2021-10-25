Gwen Stefani Brings Back This Disputed 2000s Trend in a Plaid Skirt & Printed Leggings

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gwen Stefani is back and better than ever.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer returned to the stage in Las Vegas this weekend for her new residency, performing in a twist on a classic trend from the early 2000s. Stefani performed in a bandeau leather bralette matched to a pleated checkered skirt which she styled over printed leggings.

Layering a mini skirt or denim skort over tights and leggings was all the rage a few decades back, favorited by Paris Hilton, Mischa Barton, Christina Milan and more style stars from the early aughts.

To add to the pink-chic style, Stefani herself opted for glittering black combat boots set atop a platform base.

Combat boots and lug-sole styles, are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada along with Bottega Veneta, these bold boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal. You’ll find the designs on top fashion figures including Kourtney Kardashian, Ciara, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and more.

The “Sweet Escape” artist herself has been a longtime fan of combat boots for her on-stage looks, wearing them for decades throughout her most famous performances.

As for Gwen Stefani herself, when it comes to her looks both on and off the stage, her style can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of glam. Whether she’s in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Rich Girl” musician knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Paris Texas, Vans and more when it comes to footwear.

She also introduced her own line of apparel L.A.M.B. in 2003 and has partnered with L’Oreal, Revlon and Tura GX for campaigns and collaborative collections. Stefani’s career has also extended into the television world with former role judging new musical talent on “The Voice” alongside her now-fiancé Blake Shelton as well as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Channel Gwen Stefani in these glittering combat boots inspired by her look.

